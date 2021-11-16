19.7 C
US State Department: Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.NewsThe US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel today to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain, joining an interagency team to coordinate approaches to regional security and a broad range of concerns with Iran.  Special Envoy Lenderking will also meet with senior officials on efforts to advance an inclusive, UN-led peace process in Yemen and to bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen.  He also will discuss the Houthis’ continued detention of some Yemeni staff of the U.S. Embassy in Sana’a and the Houthis’ breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Sana’a.

