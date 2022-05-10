US State Department – Lempert’s Travel to Morocco & Tunisia

Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert’s Travel to Morocco and Tunisia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will travel to Marrakech, Morocco and Tunis, Tunisia from May 10-14. The Acting Assistant Secretary will accompany Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at the Ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS from May 10-12 in Marrakech.

Following the D-ISIS Ministerial, Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert will travel to Tunis from May 12-14. While in Tunisia, the Acting Assistant Secretary will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives to discuss the U.S. commitment to supporting the Tunisian people and the need for an inclusive and transparent political and economic reform process that represents diverse Tunisian voices.