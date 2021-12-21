US State Department: Lempert’s Travel to Jordan, Israel

Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert’s Travel to Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will travel to Jordan, Israel, and the West Bank December 19-22. While in Jordan, Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert will meet with senior government officials, including Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Al-Najjar and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert will then travel to Israel and the West Bank. While in Israel, she will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and other senior Israeli government officials, and join National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s trip. Additionally, Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert will travel to Ramallah where she will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and senior Palestinian officials.