US State Department: Launch of National Geographic Kids Africa

The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), The Walt Disney Company, and WildlifeDirect Launch National Geographic Kids Africa

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today in Karura Forest in Nairobi, Kenya, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Christine Service of The Walt Disney Company, and Dr. Paula Kahumbu of WildlifeDirect, jointly announced an exciting new partnership with the launch of National Geographic Kids Africa, an educational entertainment television series and community outreach initiative designed to inspire youth, families, and communities to protect and conserve the world around them.

National Geographic Kids Africa, a 26-part television series, digital platform, and educational outreach program, will be entirely produced in Africa by African filmmakers and will showcase the stories, leadership, and expertise of young conservationists. The series will expand viewers’ exploration of biodiversity, wildlife, and the natural world. This series is set to begin filming in early 2022 in East Africa, with additional filming in West and Southern Africa. The initiative will also include outreach activities throughout schools, youth groups, conservation centers, and communities to develop understanding and connection to the natural world and encourage children and communities to protect and conserve their local environment.

The U.S. Department of State, U.S. embassies, and local partners in Africa will enhance this initiative through multiple academic, cultural, and professional exchanges that will amplify local voices around conservation. The Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will support people-to-people exchange programs that will encourage collaboration and connect the next generation of conservationists, filmmakers, journalists, teachers, and leaders.

U.S. climate and conservation diplomacy aspires to realize economic growth, energy security, and a healthy planet. The Department’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) will continue to lead diplomatic efforts to expand and strengthen policy and programs to conserve and protect nature. The loss of nature and the loss of nature’s important gifts to people affect all people, and bold action to tackle these twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss is more urgent than ever. By engaging the next generation, National Geographic Kids Africa is a critical part of this effort. This initiative will tell stories of forward-thinking African conservation leaders and youth, highlighting their work across the continent to inspire others to make a difference in their own vital way.