US State Department – Landberg Travels to Jordan

Acting Principal Deputy CT Coordinator Landberg Travels to Jordan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Bureau of Counterterrorism Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator Christopher A. Landberg travels to Jordan March 24-28 to participate in the Iraq Border Security and Traveler Screening Workshop and hold bilateral meetings with his Jordanian counterparts.

The Border Security and Traveler Screening Workshop, hosted by INTERPOL, is funded by the Bureau of Counterterrorism to engage with Iraqi stakeholders on options available to security practitioners and policy makers to enhance screening capabilities and develop an enduring border security strategy.

While in Jordan, Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator Landberg will meet with Jordanian officials to strengthen the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership, including cooperation to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, and to encourage the repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters and associated family members from northeast Syria.