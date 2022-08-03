US State Department – Kenyan General Elections

Kenyan General Elections

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The August 9 election will be an opportunity for Kenya to showcase its democracy to the world. I urge all Kenyans to support free and fair elections that are conducted peacefully both in word and in deed. A peaceful and transparent democratic process that reflects the will of the Kenyan people will further strengthen Kenya’s role as a regional and global leader and help deliver a more prosperous and secure future for all Kenyans.