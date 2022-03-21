US State Department – Jose W. Fernandez’s Travel to Paris

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Paris

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Paris, France, March 23-25, to participate in the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2022 Ministerial Meeting and engage in bilateral discussions with international counterparts. The Under Secretary will also meet with private industry to advance energy security and clean energy transition topics. The Ministerial Meeting, the first since 2019, will focus on addressing current energy security concerns, including Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, accelerating the clean energy transition and incorporating clean energy into the heart of the IEA’s mission. During the Ministerial, IEA will welcome new association countries into the IEA family.

Under Secretary Fernandez will be joined by Bureau of Energy Resources Senior Bureau Official (SBO) Harry Kamian, who will have just concluded his visit to Brussels, Belgium, from March 19-21. In Brussels, SBO Kamian will meet with European Union officials to discuss energy security and the clean energy transition. In Paris, as the State Department’s representative on the IEA Governing Board, he will participate in the IEA Ministerial Meeting.