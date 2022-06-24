US State Department – John Kerry’s Travel to Portugal

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry and Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Portugal

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Portugal June 27-June 29 to lead the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Ocean Conference, convened by the United Nations General Assembly and co-hosted by the Governments of Kenya and Portugal. He will be joined by Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina, who will travel to Portugal June 25-July 2. The interagency delegation will also include Deputy Director for Climate and Environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Jane Lubchenco, White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Dr. Richard Spinrad, as well as other high-level officials from across the U.S. Government.

The United Nations Ocean Conference, taking place June 27-July 1, will focus on advancing solutions for a sustainably managed ocean, including addressing the climate-ocean nexus; ocean acidification; plastic pollution; illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and the loss of marine habitats and biodiversity.

At the conference, Secretary Kerry, Assistant Secretary Medina, Deputy Director Lubchenco, Chair Mallory, and Administrator Spinrad will engage with government counterparts, private sector actors, and civil society partners to advance ocean efforts related to sustainable development, climate change, environmental protection, and nature conservation.