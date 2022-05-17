US State Department – International Day Against Homophobia

On the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphopbia, Interphobia, and Transphobia

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States affirms today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), that the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons are the same human rights to which all persons are entitled. As enshrined in Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

Too many LGBTQI+ persons live under the shadow of discrimination, violence, and fear. Global data makes clear that the dehumanization of LGBTQI+ persons is systemic, pervasive, and often violent. Homophobia, biphobia, interphobia, and transphobia are deeply entrenched in societies across the world, including here in the United States. Countless persons are at extreme risk for being themselves.

We remain committed to ending this intolerance. Everyone deserves to live with respect, dignity, and safety. The United States affirms that all LGBTQI+ individuals, couples, and their families are valid and valuable. In line with commitments made at President Biden’s Summit for Democracy and resulting Year of Action, we will continue to support reforms to yield a world free from discrimination and violence, so that all of our LGBTQI+ friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family may live freely with dignity and equal respect for their human rights.