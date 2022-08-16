US State Department – Indonesia Independence Day

Indonesia Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the Indonesian people on the occasion of your Independence Day.

The United States is proud of the long history of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. I witnessed firsthand the strength of our relationship and the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership when I visited Jakarta in December 2021 and Bali in July 2022. We support Indonesia’s global leadership as this year’s G20 President and look forward to Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship. The United States is honored to have such a close partner in the region as we work to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Congratulations as you celebrate this joyous Independence Day.

