US State Department – Iceland’s National Day

Iceland’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Iceland as you celebrate your National Day.

Over the past seven decades, the United States and Iceland have built a strong friendship based on shared democratic values, a commitment to human rights, and close cooperation in defense of regional and global security. As NATO Allies, we will continue to strengthen Transatlantic security and coordinate closely our response to threats to the rules-based international order, which is the foundation for peace and security around the world.

The United States and Iceland are committed to supporting Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty, democracy, and independence. Our countries are advancing Transatlantic cooperation on climate action and Arctic issues that will deliver gains for people on both sides of the Atlantic. The enduring partnership and vibrant people-to-people ties between Americans and Icelanders will ensure our friendship remains strong in the years to come.

I wish all the people of Iceland peace, prosperity, and good health over the coming year.