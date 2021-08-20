US State Department: Hungary National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Hungary as you celebrate Saint Stephen’s Day on August 20.

We greatly value our partnership with Hungary and all we have undertaken together to strengthen global security, enhance energy diversification, and grow our trade and investment relationship. This year, the United States and Hungary also mark the hundredth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We appreciate Hungary’s rich history and traditions as well as the many unique and valuable contributions Hungarian immigrants have made to the United States. As NATO Allies, we are connected through our commitment to democracy, and we continue to support the Hungarian people’s pursuit of a democratic future based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

It is in this spirit of friendship and collaboration that the United States looks forward to working with our Hungarian partners to enhance the resilience of the Transatlantic community in the face of challenges to democracy and rule of law.