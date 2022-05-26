US State Department – Georgia’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Georgia a happy Independence Day.

The Georgian people understand deeply the value of independence and freedom. Despite Russia’s ongoing occupation of 20 percent of Georgia, the people of Georgia have shown a firm determination to pursue a Euro-Atlantic future. We condemn Russia’s aggression against Georgia, and we steadfastly support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

During the 30 years of our bilateral relationship, the United States has been proud to support Georgia’s efforts to advance democratic development, diversify its economy, and build a prosperous future. Together, our countries have also worked side by side in support of global and regional security.

On this day of celebration for Georgians everywhere, I reaffirm the United States’ continuing commitment to partnering with Georgia on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.