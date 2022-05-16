US State Department – Elizabeth Allen’s Travel to France

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Allen’s Travel to France

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth Allen will travel to Paris, France May 17-18 to participate in the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs Public Affairs Officer Workshop and engage with diplomatic, cultural, and multilateral partners and counterparts on key priorities. In addition to working together with our public affairs professionals to advance U.S. public diplomacy objectives in Africa, Senior Official Allen will also meet with a range of interlocutors in France, including French senior government officials and Ukrainian students, to discuss collaboration on cultural programming and efforts to counter disinformation.