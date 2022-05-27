US State Department – Dilawar Syed’s Visit to Maryland

Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Syed’s Visit to Frederick, Maryland

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Department of State Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed led a visit on May 24 to Frederick, Maryland, to engage with small and medium businesses on their needs when entering foreign markets. The trip was part of a series of engagements Special Representative Syed is undertaking to support American jobs by expanding overseas opportunities for small, medium, and large U.S. businesses, consistent with President Biden’s commitment to advancing a foreign policy for the middle class.

The mission of the State Department’s Office of Commercial and Business Affairs is to advance commercial and economic priorities of U.S businesses overseas and in doing so, to advance the interests of U.S. workers in Frederick, Maryland and across the United States. During the visit, Special Representative Syed conducted site visits with Frederick-based exporters who described their efforts to grow their businesses overseas. The Special Representative also led a roundtable discussion with representatives of local biotech companies in the early stages of product development, answering their questions about U.S. government programs and resources available to assist U.S. business interested in operating abroad.

Director Aisha Booker of the U.S. Commercial Service in Baltimore accompanied the delegation and emphasized the strong collaboration between the Departments of State and Commerce in supporting U.S. companies in foreign markets. The Department of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service global network of experienced trade professionals, located throughout the United States and in U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide, offer the expertise needed for exporters to connect with business opportunities worldwide.

Special Representative Syed also took part in an intergovernmental roundtable of federal, state, and local government representatives hosted by the City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor. Frederick is home to 3,700 businesses, including many large manufacturers which produce and sell goods both domestically and abroad.