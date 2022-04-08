US State Department Designating Targeting Russian Entities

Additional State Department Designations Targeting Russian State-Owned Defense Shipbuilding Enterprise

Today, in its latest action to impose severe costs on Russia’s defense establishment in response to Putin’s war of choice, the Department of State is designating 29 entities and eight individuals pursuant to E.O. 14024. Russia’s defense establishment is directly responsible for the Kremlin’s horrific campaign of violence against the people of Ukraine, which has caused extensive and needless suffering, and many hundreds and likely thousands of civilian casualties including children. These actions target Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation, which develops and constructs Russia’s warships that have bombarded Ukraine’s cities.

Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation

Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation is responsible for developing and building the Russian Navy’s warships as a part of implementing Russia’s state defense order. Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation develops and produces a wide range of military vessels, including submarines, frigates, and mine sweepers, among others. The Department of State has designated Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy.

Members of the Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation Board of Directors

The Department of State has designated the following eight persons pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(iii)(C) as individuals who are or have been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024:

Georgiy Sergeyevich Poltavchenko, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Andrey Vasilyevich Lavrishchev, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Vitaliy Anatolyevich Markelov, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Vladimir Yakovlevich Pospelov, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Aleksey Lvovich Rakhmanov, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Oleg Nikolayevich Ryazantsev, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Ilya Vasilyevich Shestakov, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Andrey Nikolaevich Shishkin, a member of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation Subsidiaries

The Department of State has designated the following 28 entities pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(vii) as entities that are owned or controlled by, or that have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024:

JSC 33 Shipyard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, specializes in the repair of warships. Joint Stock Company Admiralty Shipyards, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, constructs warships and submarines. Baltic Shipyard JSC, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, builds naval ships. Public Joint Stock Company Vyborg Shipyard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in the construction of icebreakers. Public Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Plant Severnaya Verf, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, builds missile cruisers, anti-aircraft ships, anti-submarine ships, and torpedo boat destroyers. Joint Stock Company Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, specializes in the construction of warships. Severnoe Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in projects related to frigates and destroyers. Joint Public Stock Company Nevskoe Design Bureau, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, designs warships, including aircraft carriers. Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, designs fast missile and patrol ships. Public Joint Stock Company Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, produces military vessels, including submarines. Joint Stock Company Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering Rubin, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, designs submarines and conducts other Russian defense activities. Joint Stock Company Research Design and Technological Bureau Onega, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, provides engineering and design support for Russian Navy vessels. Joint Stock Company the St. Petersburg’s Sea Bureau of Mechanical Engineering Malachite, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, designs submarines. Joint Stock Company 10 Ordena Trudovogo Krasnogo Znameni Dockyard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in ship repair activities. Joint Stock Company Baltic Shipbuilding Plant Yantar, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in military shipbuilding. Public Joint Stock Company Amursky Shipbuilding Plant, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in the construction of submarines and the manufacturing of weapons and defense products. Joint Stock Company Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in the repair of submarines and other military activities. Public Joint Stock Company Proletarsky Zavod, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in fulfilling Russian Government strategic orders and producing products for submarines. Joint Stock Company Khabarovsk Shipbuilding Yard, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in building ships for the Russian Navy and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC Aysberg Central Design Building, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is involved in the design of ships. Limited Liability Company Kaspiyskaya Energiya Administration Office, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, undertakes activities to fulfill strategic efforts of the Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation related to the oil and gas industries. Joint Stock Company Northern Production Association Arktika, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, engages in production activities related to military vessels. Joint Stock Company Production Association Northern Machine-Building Enterprise, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, builds submarines for the Russian Navy. Joint Stock Company Svetlovsky Enterprise ERA, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, conducts activities related to the automation of vessels. Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Plant Lotos, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, is a shipbuilding plant of Russia’s military-industrial complex. Federal State Unitary Enterprise Kronshtadtskyy Morskoy Factory Minoborony Rossii, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, conducts activities for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Joint Stock Company Sudoexport, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, represents Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation with regard to the world shipbuilding market. Joint Stock Company Design Office for Shipbuilding Vympel, a Joint Stock Company United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary, designs special-purpose ships for the Russian Navy as well as other items for Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add the individuals and entities above to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.