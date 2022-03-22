US State Department – David Satterfield Travel to Ethiopia

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield Travel to Ethiopia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield is in Ethiopia March 21-22 to meet Ethiopian government, African Union (AU), and United Nations officials, as well as representatives of humanitarian organizations. Today, the Special Envoy met with AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo and AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye to discuss engagement on regional affairs, including Sudan and Ethiopia.