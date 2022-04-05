US State Department Congratulates Costa Rica President

Congratulations to Costa Rican President-Elect Rodrigo Chaves

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States congratulates Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his election as Costa Rica’s next president. We also congratulate Costa Ricans for participating in and carrying out an electoral process consistent with Costa Rica’s strong democratic traditions. Costa Rica represents a beacon of democracy in the Americas and the world, and our bilateral relations remain rooted in shared democratic values embracing freedom, inclusivity, and respect for human rights. We look forward to strengthening ties between our nations to advance common interests, including humane migration management, protecting the environment, and working with democratic partners in the region toward a more secure, prosperous, and democratic hemisphere.