US State Department – Colombia’s Independence Day

Colombia’s Independence Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Colombia as you celebrate your Independence Day on July 20. This year, our nation proudly recognizes 200 years of diplomatic relations with Colombia and reaffirms its commitment to our partnership to secure a more democratic and equitable hemisphere.

From our devotion to democratic principles to our dedication to human rights, the bond between our people rests on a history of shared values. We appreciate our joint work with the Administration of President Iván Duque and look forward to working closely with the Administration of President-elect Gustavo Petro to combat climate and environmental threats and strengthen implementation of the 2016 Peace Accord, among other shared priorities.

The United States supports lasting peace and reconciliation among all members of Colombian society. To this end, we continue to promote social and ethnic inclusion for all, particularly women, Afro-Colombians, the LGBTQI+ community, and Indigenous peoples.

On this historic day, I congratulate Colombia on 212 years of independence and reaffirm the enduring partnership our countries have sustained for two centuries.