US State Department: Chad National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and hope for a bright future to the people of the Republic of Chad on the 61st anniversary of their independence.

On this important day, we remain committed to further strengthening the historic ties between our countries.  As we have since U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower welcomed Chad into the community of nations in 1960, the United States continues to support the national unity and territorial integrity of Chad.

The Republic of Chad can continue to depend on the United States to support the country’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, expand access to justice, counter terrorism, combat human trafficking, and promote respect for human rights and freedom of expression for all Chadians.

We continue to stand with the people of Chad as they navigate an inclusive national dialogue towards a democratically elected government in 2022.

