US State Department – Carstens Travel to Vatican City

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens Travel to Vatican City

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will travel to Vatican City from September 14-17. During his trip, Special Envoy Carstens will engage with Holy See officials and stakeholders on matters related to the prevention and resolution of wrongful detention and hostage cases worldwide.

Read more news related to Vatican City: