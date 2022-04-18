US State Department – Bray’s Trip to Belgium

Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Bray’s Trip to Belgium

Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Leah Bray will travel to Brussels, Belgium from April 19 to 22 as part of the U.S. delegation for the third High Level Meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China on April 21. Acting Coordinator Bray will meet with NATO Allies and EU partners to discuss our continued close coordination on identifying and exposing the Kremlin’s use of disinformation in support of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and other State Department efforts to counter disinformation around the globe.