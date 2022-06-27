US State Department – Bitter Travels to Tucson & Nogales

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter Travels to Tucson, Nogales (Sonora, Mexico), and Houston

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel June 27-29 to Tucson, Nogales, and Houston. In Tucson and Houston, she will observe U.S. passport facility operations and meet with staff. In Nogales (Sonora, Mexico), she will observe consular operations and meet with staff. In Houston, she will attend a naturalization ceremony, congratulating new U.S. citizens.