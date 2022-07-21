US State Department – Belgium National Day

Belgium National Day

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my warm wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Belgium as you observe your National Day.

As founding members of NATO, we established a cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and stability, which the Transatlantic community has enjoyed for more than 70 years. Our close and continuing cooperation in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has deepened our bilateral ties, and we welcome Belgium’s announcement to spend two percent of its GDP on defense by 2035.

Our strong trade and investment relationship has continued to flourish on both sides of the Atlantic, including through the U.S.-EU partnership and the recent trade mission led by Princess Astrid. Together, we have worked to combat the global pandemic, and millions of communities around the world have benefitted from the fruits of our scientific cooperation. We appreciate partnering with the people of Belgium to advance our shared values, such as on human rights, equity, diversity, and the environment.

I look forward to our continued collaboration to create a more secure and prosperous future for our citizens. Best wishes to the people of Belgium on the occasion of your National Day.