US State Department – Bangladesh National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the celebration of the 51st anniversary of your independence.

Both of our countries emerged after intense struggles for independence and we both strive to live up to our founding democratic ideals. Over the last five decades, our continued cooperation is ensuring a safer and more prosperous future, now and for generations to come. We applaud Bangladesh’s impressive economic and developmental achievements and your commitment to keeping the world safe as the largest contributor to peacekeeping operations. Our defense, developmental, commercial and people-to-people partnership is stronger than ever. We will build upon that foundation for the coming decades.

The United States is committed to expanding our relationship with Bangladesh, so that both our nations may thrive together.