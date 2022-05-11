US State Department – Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Visit to VA

Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Visit to Leesburg, VA

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will visit the National Conference Center (NCC) in Leesburg, Virginia, on May 11. At the NCC, Assistant Secretary Noyes will welcome newly arrived Afghans to the United States and meet with staff and volunteers working to facilitate a smooth transition as they resettle into their new communities across the United States.