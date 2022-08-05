US State Department – Assistance for Africa

Humanitarian Assistance for Africa

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On August 5, 2022, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced in Ghana more than $127 million in humanitarian assistance for Africa through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. This assistance will provide lifesaving support to refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and persecuted people across Africa, including those affected by crises in Burkina Faso, Chad, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Niger, and other new and protracted displacement situations.

In addition to emergency needs, it will also support durable solutions for former refugees who wish to return to their home countries. This assistance will enable our humanitarian partners to help many of the over seven million refugees and asylum seekers currently hosted across Africa as well the over 25 million internally displaced persons.

These funds will provide lifesaving and life-sustaining support to forcibly displaced populations, including those affected by the growing food crisis and global shortages and their hosting communities across Africa. We urge other donors to provide additional support to address the growing humanitarian needs on the continent.