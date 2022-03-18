US State Department – Aruba National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States government, I congratulate the people of Aruba on your National Day celebrating the 36th anniversary of Aruba’s Status Aparte.

We deeply value the strong ties between our two countries and commend Aruba’s steadfast support for Ukraine and readiness to take action with allies to protect and defend democracy. The signing of Aruba’s historic energy deal with an American company for your transition to clean energy further highlights our shared vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future. We welcome the opportunity to promote educational opportunities for Aruba’s youth at our Education USA Advising Center and to facilitate secure travel through a strong U.S. Customs and Border Protection program.

In appreciation of the strong relationship that we share, I wish all Arubans a happy National Anthem and Flag Day.