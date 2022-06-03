US State Department – Announcement of Dorothy McAuliffe

Announcement of Dorothy McAuliffe as the State Department’s Special Representative for Global Partnerships

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State is pleased to announce Dorothy McAuliffe as the new Special Representative for Global Partnerships. Special Representative McAuliffe brings a strong background in public-private partnerships and cross-sector engagement. She has served on numerous non-profit and public boards and led several anti-hunger programs and initiatives in her previous role as First Lady of Virginia.

Special Representative McAuliffe will draw on her experience working in both the public and non-profit sectors to advance top foreign policy priorities. McAuliffe founded and chaired Virginia’s Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide, which forged cross-sector collaboration to impact childhood nutrition and food access initiatives through public-private partnerships. McAuliffe successfully advocated for increased participation and funding for several programs to feed children in schools, including Breakfast after the Bell programs and initiatives that provided summer and after-school meals. She has served on the boards of Food Corps, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Smithsonian Institution. Until recently, McAuliffe served as national policy advisor for Share Our Strength and the No Kid Hungry Campaign. She has also worked on public and non-profit boards to increase educational opportunity for military students and to promote national service.

The Special Representative for Global Partnerships engages a diverse range of stakeholders, including state, municipal, tribal, civil society, non-profit, diaspora, faith-based, academic, and private sector actors in policy deliberations and implementation. Special Representative McAuliffe will lead her team in efforts to identify areas of opportunity for collaboration between the Department of State and U.S. stakeholders to advance the Administration’s top foreign policy priorities, including combating the climate crisis, addressing global migration challenges, strengthening global supply chains, and countering corruption.