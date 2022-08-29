US State Department – Angola Elections

Angola Elections

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States notes the broad participation of Angolans in the August 24 elections. We look forward to working together on a path toward a safer, more secure, and prosperous Angola for all.

We will continue to closely follow the electoral process.

We call on all parties to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes under Angolan law.

Read more news related to Angola: