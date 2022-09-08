US State Department – Andorra’s National Day

Andorra’s National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my warm wishes to the people of Andorra as they celebrate their patron saint, Our Lady of Meritxell.

Our relationship with Andorra spans decades, and the United States is proud of our joint efforts on the Fulbright Program and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs to advance our common goals of education and female empowerment.? We deeply appreciate Andorra’s efforts in joining with us to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine and to welcome Ukrainian refugees to their country. ?We commend Andorra for its commitment to the fight against climate change and roles in the OSCE, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund. ? As the world looks to future challenges, we look forward to deepening our friendship and cooperation with Andorra to promote shared values around the world.

My best wishes to the people of Andorra for a joyous national day.