US State Department – Allen’s Travel to San Francisco

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Allen’s Travel to San Francisco, California

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen will travel to San Francisco, California, May 26-27 to meet with senior diplomatic counterparts, digital communications experts, and alumni of U.S. government exchange programs. Senior Official Allen will discuss the current media and technology environment, approaches to countering foreign disinformation, and support for people-to-people diplomacy.