US State Department – Allen’s Travel to California & Hawaii

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Allen’s Travel to Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen will travel to Los Angeles, California and Honolulu, Hawaii June 27 – 30. In Los Angeles, she will visit the University of Southern California Center on Public Diplomacy, the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the School of Cinematic Arts, which partners with the Department of State on the Middle East Media Initiative and the American Film Showcase, and members of the public diplomacy community. In Honolulu, Senior Official Allen will deliver a keynote address on international media freedom, emerging technology, and countering disinformation issues, as well as the importance of people-to-people engagement in fostering trust and relationships across the world at the East-West Center 2022 International Media Conference. While in Hawaii, Senior Official Allen will also meet with Department of Defense INDOPACOM counterparts and alumni from the State Department’s Young Pacific Leaders exchange program, which strengthens linkages between emerging leaders in government, business, and civil society across the Pacific and the United States.