US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Gulf

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the Gulf starting February 28 to urge the parties to halt hostiles, participate fully in an inclusive UN-led peace process, and take swift action to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The United States remains committed to helping advance a durable resolution that ends the conflict, improves Yemeni lives, and creates the space for Yemenis to collectively determine their own future. Justice and accountability will be key to ensuring an enduring peace in Yemen. Looking toward the upcoming High-Level Pledging Event for Yemen co-hosted by the UN, Switzerland, and Sweden on March 16, the Special Envoy will discuss joint efforts with Gulf donors to better fund the humanitarian response for the people of Yemen this year. The United States urges donors to generously support. For more information about the High-Level Pledging Event on March 16, please visit: https://www.unocha.org/yemen2022