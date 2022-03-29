US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Gulf

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Gulf

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the Gulf starting March 28 to continue leading U.S. diplomatic efforts to advance a durable, inclusive resolution to the conflict in Yemen and bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen. Yemenis deserve a more peaceful, prosperous country where they can live in safety and dignity.

Special Envoy Lenderking will prioritize his engagements in the region on mobilizing additional life-saving humanitarian assistance for Yemen. The people of the United States provided Yemenis an additional nearly $585 million this month, but Yemen’s humanitarian response remains just 30 percent funded. Funding gaps are forcing humanitarians to cut assistance for millions of Yemenis.

As the world rallies to respond to the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and devastating war in Ukraine, the world must not forget the millions of Yemenis suffering from the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Like many countries around the world, Yemen is also directly impacted by disruptions to the supply of wheat from Ukraine, which has accounted for more than 30 percent of Yemen’s wheat imports, as a result of Putin’s invasion. The international community cannot let the Yemeni people down when they need us the most. We urge donors, especially those in the region, to contribute generously to help address urgent humanitarian needs in the region, including the suffering of Yemenis.

In Riyadh, Special Envoy Lenderking will also participate in the opening of the Gulf Cooperation Council-led Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue and engage with Yemeni participants. The United States welcomes opportunities for Yemenis to come together, to represent their diverse experiences and perspectives, and to identify solutions and reforms that can improve the lives of citizens.