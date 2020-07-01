US Secretary Of State On Burundi Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States, I send my congratulations to the people of the Republic of Burundi as you celebrate 58 years of independence on July 1.

We commend the Burundian people for their commitment to a peaceful transition of power in your recent national elections. Burundi’s contributions to AU peacekeeping missions remain an important endeavor, and the United States welcomes the opportunity to work with your new government to advance our shared priorities of peace and security. In the year ahead, as your government ushers in a new period in Burundian history, we look forward to increased cooperation to promote prosperity and strengthen good governance, human rights, and democratic institutions for all Burundians.

