US Secretary of Labor Scalia Highlights Workforce Development in Johnstown, PA

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he joined Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) and Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (PA-15) to highlight workforce development through apprenticeships. Secretary Scalia and the congressmen toured JWF Industries and met with company leadership and apprentices.

“I am always encouraged to see businesses using apprenticeships to equip workers with skills that lead to good paying jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “Apprenticeships play a key role in getting Americans back to work. The President’s actions to expand these programs, along with pro-business policies such as tax cuts, deregulation, and fair and reciprocal trade agreements will bolster our economic recovery. I would like to thank Congressmen Joyce and Thompson for joining me today and being valuable partners in rebuilding Pennsylvania’s economy.”

“It was a pleasure to welcome Secretary Scalia to JWF Industries today to showcase a true manufacturing powerhouse right here in Johnstown,” said Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson. “Workforce development is critically important to the resiliency of our community, our economy, and our national supply chain, and I’m grateful for the role that JWF Industries plays in creating job opportunities in our region.”

“It was an honor to welcome Secretary Scalia to Johnstown to witness firsthand the incredible drive and commitment of our workforce. JWF Industries is a shining example of America’s manufacturing excellence,” said Congressman John Joyce, M.D. “The JWF team is part of the long tradition of dedicated Pennsylvanians who have built our nation and forged our defenses. By investing in workers and creating defense jobs in Johnstown, JWF is producing benefits for our community, our economy, and for our nation. As he visits Pennsylvania, I thank Secretary Scalia for his partnership and commitment to create American jobs for American workers.”

