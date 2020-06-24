US Secretary of Labor Scalia Highlights American Economic Recovery in Dallas, TX

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Yesterday (Tuesday), U.S. Department of Labor Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia traveled to Dallas, Texas, where he joined the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce for a round-table discussion with local business leaders on safely reopening the economy. Later in the day, Secretary Scalia visited American Leather, where he met with both employees and company leadership about the nationwide economic recovery.

“Our economy is on the rebound, and it’s evident in places like Dallas where America’s manufacturers are coming back online and bringing employees back to work,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. “At the same time, I’m pleased at how seriously employers, including local business leaders I met with today, are taking the safety and health of their employees. Workplace safety must be a top priority for a successful reopening.”

Secretary Scalia highlighted President Trump’s swift and comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s continued work providing relevant guidance to employers as they meet their duty to protect employees from coronavirus.

