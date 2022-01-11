US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in an Extraordinary Session of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman led a U.S. interagency delegation from the Department of State, Department of Defense, Joint Staff, and National Security Council to Geneva, Switzerland to participate in an extraordinary session of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. Russia Federation Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian delegation.

Today in Geneva, the U.S. delegation listened to Russia’s security concerns, and presented its own strategic stability concerns and ideas for reciprocal action to improve strategic stability. Deputy Secretary Sherman made clear that the diplomatic path provides the only durable solution to the security concerns of Russia and the United States. The Deputy Secretary stressed that while the United States is committed to diplomacy, it stands ready to impose significant economic and political costs, in close coordination with its allies and partners should Russia escalate its aggressive actions against Ukraine. She also reiterated that the United States would not discuss European security without the participation of our allies and partners, and that those issues would need to be discussed in the appropriate multilateral fora.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will travel to Brussels, Belgium on January 11 to brief the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters, and she will also meet on January 11 with the EU Political and Security Committee. Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation to a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) on January 12.