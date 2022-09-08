US-ROK Will Hold A Bilateral EDSCG

United States of America-Republic of Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG)

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and the Republic of Korea will hold a bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) meeting on September 16, 2022. The United States delegation will be led by Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, and Dr. Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. The Republic of Korea delegation will be led by Mr. Cho Hyundong, First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Shin Beomchul, Vice Minister of National Defense.

The EDSCG provides an opportunity for the two governments to discuss peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific. President Joseph R. Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea agreed to re-establish the EDSCG at the May 2022 Summit in Seoul. This will be the first EDSCG meeting since 2018.

