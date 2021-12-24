US Ready to Talk with Russia

The US says it is ready for talks with Russia amid growing tensions over Ukraine

(STL.News) The US says it is ready for talks with Russia amid growing tensions over Ukraine invasion fears. However, it makes it clear that any dialogue must be based on reciprocity.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube – Published December 24, 2021

Putin expresses his hopes that issues can be resolved peacefully but the “ball is in the West’s court.

However, Sky News released the following video on December 23, 2021. Putin explains his thoughts. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Putin says that he hopes issues “can be resolved peacefully” and that the “ball is in the West’s court.”

It appears that Putin is giving the west the opportunity to change the rules, but if talks fail, Putin appears situated to respond.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: Sky News via YouTube – Published December 23, 2021