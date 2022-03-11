US & Philippines Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

The United States of America and the Republic of the Philippines Sign a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States and the Philippines signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU), which improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins signed for the United States, and Mr. Gerardo Erguiza Jr., Undersecretary of Energy, signed for the Philippines.

The United States and the Philippines have an enduring alliance and maintain long-standing cooperation in the fields of security, energy, commerce, and nonproliferation. Deepening our cooperation in nuclear energy, science and technology has the potential to make a significant contribution to our shared clean energy goals, agricultural development, availability of clean water, medical treatments, and more. Our nuclear cooperation rests on a strong nonproliferation regime and the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to nonproliferation.

Nuclear Cooperation MOUs are diplomatic mechanisms that strengthen and expand strategic ties between the United States and a partner country by providing a framework for cooperation and a mutually aligned approach to nonproliferation on civil nuclear issues and for engagement between experts from government, industry, national laboratories, and academic institutions.