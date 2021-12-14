US Participation at UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson will serve as the U.S. Head of Delegation at the virtual High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM) co-hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Swiss Confederation on December 14-15, 2021. UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi will chair the meeting. The HLOM provides an opportunity for senior government officials and other stakeholders to evaluate progress, make new commitments, and maintain momentum towards meeting the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). Participants, including refugee representatives, will identify opportunities and challenges for further action on the GCR objectives to increase responsibility-sharing, refugee self-reliance, and access to interim and durable solutions for refugees and stateless persons.