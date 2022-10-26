US midterms countdown: the GOP courts Hispanic voters

The International Energy Agency says the world’s fossil fuel consumption will peak at the end of this decade, and US GDP is expected to have increased in the third quarter. Plus, the FT News Briefing’s Sonja Hutson takes us to Pennsylvania, one of the many places where Republicans are making a play for Hispanic voters.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US GDP expected to have rebounded in the third quarter

IEA forecasts fossil fuel demand will peak this decade

Democrats fear loss in Nevada as Hispanic voters turn to Republicans

FT Podcast listener survey

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.