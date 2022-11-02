US-listed ETF flows shine even as investment returns tank

Latest news on ETFs Visit our ETF Hub to find out more and to explore our in-depth data and comparison tools

US markets are in line to deliver their worst performance since 1937 in terms of the return on a 60/40 equity/bond portfolio, yet US-listed ETFs are on track for the second-highest full-year inflows on record.

“Despite market volatility and a darkening economic outlook, the inflows into ETF volumes are remarkable, with some of the highest profile ETFs seeing sharp acceleration in funds in the face of overwhelming equity weakness,” said Jeffrey O’Connor, head of market structure for the Americas at electronic trading network Liquidnet.

“In just over three years, ETF assets have doubled on persistent net inflows. Even in a down market, with jobs strong, money flows in regardless of the direction of the market,” O’Connor added.

As of October 26, US-listed ETFs had taken in a net $489bn this year, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. This is well below last year’s full-year tally of $935bn but in line to overtake the record prior to that of $501bn in 2020.

In contrast, long-term US mutual funds (ie excluding cash-like money market funds) have seen net outflows of $790bn so far this year, far worse than leakages of $59bn last year and $484bn in 2020.

Shelly Antoniewicz, senior director of industry and financial analysis at the ICI, said that with November and December tending to be strong months for ETF inflows, “if I had to guess, we will exceed 2020“.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at consultancy VettaFi, agreed.

“I think we are going to have the second-best year of inflows. We are in the middle of a bear market for US equities, for international equities, for corporate bonds, and yet investors continue to turn to ETFs,” he said.

“It’s a sign that ETFs have become mainstream and more investors are seeing the benefits despite, or indeed because of, the volatility.”

Ju-Hon Kwek, senior partner at McKinsey, said 2022’s robust performance for ETFs challenged a widely held notion that “ETF growth requires a risk-on environment”.

Kwek said the rise of ETFs was a play in three acts. In Act 1, the format offered cheap and accessible beta (market returns), gaining market share from actively managed mutual funds and displacing direct equity holdings.

In Act 2 ETFs moved beyond broad strategies to precision exposures, such as smart beta and thematic funds, leading to a rise in institutional take-up.

We are now in the middle of Act 3, Kwek argued. Part 1 of this saw the embedding of ETFs as the core building blocks of model portfolios. Part 2, “the flourishing of the fixed income ETF market”, which he said started in 2020, while Part 3 is the rise of actively managed ETFs, which have “come of age” this year with record levels of product launches and fund conversions.

In particular, Kwek said a “notable pattern” had emerged this year in that outflows from active mutual funds were often followed a few months later by inflows into comparable ETFs.

He believed this was due to retail investors engaging in “tax loss harvesting” — selling mutual funds while they are underwater to avoid incurring capital gains tax and investing the proceeds in ETFs, which benefit from a more investor-friendly tax regime and, typically, lower fees.

This year’s bond market crash — encompassing the worst year for 10-year Treasuries since 1788 — will have provided a rare opportunity for many investors to rotate out of fixed income funds without incurring a tax charge. US-domiciled bond mutual funds have suffered net outflows of $432bn this year, according to ICI data, while bond ETFs have taken in $143bn.

Rosenbluth believed the growing availability of active bond ETFs and their typically lower fees were key attractions. “When you lose money you are more likely to notice the sticker price you are paying,” he said.

However, Antoniewicz believed the flow from bond mutual funds into fixed income ETFs was “more of a duration story than a product story”, given that the latter tend to be short duration funds, often ultra-short, which “are receiving a good chunk of these inflows”, more than 40 per cent year-to-date.

The rotation on the equity side, though, was “a different story”, Antoniewicz said, with a decade-long switch out of actively managed mutual funds being accelerated by the greater use of ETFs in the model portfolios offered by financial advisers.

Still, Antoniewicz said it was “interesting” that flows out of US-domiciled equity mutual funds were lower this year, at $287bn as of October 19, than last year’s tally of $435bn.

She attributed this to equities having fallen further than bonds, meaning people pursuing 60/40 equity/bond portfolios needed to reallocate to stocks in order to retain this balance.

More broadly, Antoniewicz believed mutual funds had a long-term future, despite the ongoing drift towards ETFs, with some investors (as well as 401k pension plans) eschewing the brokerage accounts needed to trade ETFs.

O’Connor was betting on ETFs, however, at least in the near term.

“For traders, given the macro backdrop, [ETFs] make perfect sense. Having a tradeable, liquid security providing immediate exposure or hedge is a huge benefit,” he said.

“This ETF explosion continues to have legs. In the current macro environment, there is no reason to see this volume explosion curtail.”

Kwek saw scope for ETFs to become much larger still in the longer term. “The real innovation is displacing directly held securities,” he said. “In fixed income this story has only just begun.”