US Leads Days of Action on Global Food Security at UN

The United States Leads Days of Action on Global Food Security at the United Nations

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is committed to ending hunger and malnutrition and building more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food systems around the world. In support of these ongoing efforts, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is traveling to New York City May 18-19 to convene meetings to mobilize action on global food security.

In 2021, more than 193 million people worldwide experienced acute food insecurity, an increase of 40 million people from the year before. It is estimated that as many as 40 million people are projected to be pushed into poverty and food insecurity by the end of the year. Shortages of fuel and fertilizer in many countries and accelerating spikes in food prices threaten to destabilize fragile societies, increase hunger and malnutrition, drive migration, and cause severe economic dislocation. Conflict has greatly exacerbated food security issues globally.

The “Days of Action on Global Food Security” is one component of the United States’ multi-pronged strategy to help mitigate the food security crisis through humanitarian assistance, multilateral engagements, and increased food production. We are taking action to end hunger and malnutrition and build more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food systems at home and abroad.