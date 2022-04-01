US-Kazakhstan Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force

The United States-Kazakhstan Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S.-Kazakhstan Air Transport Agreement signed on December 30, 2019, has entered into force. This bilateral Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy and with U.S. commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.? The Agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

This Agreement between the United States and Kazakhstan is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Central Asia. It will further expand our strong economic and commercial partnership; promote people-to-people ties; and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.? Air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to?travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce.