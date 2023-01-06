US hiring solid while wages cool, giving fed room to slow hikes

The US labour market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The advance followed a revised 256,000 gain in November.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from a month earlier and 4.6% from December 2021 after a downward revision to November. The deceleration is likely welcome news for Fed officials, who see wage pressures, particularly in the service sector, as a key hurdle to achieving their 2% inflation goal.

The unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low, as participation inched higher. The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a 203,000 advance in payrolls and for wages to climb 0.4% from the prior month.

The job gains were led by health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality, and construction. Several sectors were little changed.

The figures underscore both the enduring strength of the jobs market and how a persistent imbalance between the supply and demand for labor is keeping upward pressure on earnings. That said, the welcome uptick in participation paired with a slowdown in wage growth suggest some of the tightness in the labor market is starting to unwind.

A sustained deceleration in wage growth could offer some comfort to central bank officials that a key part of the inflation puzzle is losing steam.

“It’s not that the Fed wants fewer jobs. What they want is lower wage growth, more because they’re worried about persistent inflation,” Randall Kroszner, a former Fed governor and now an economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said on Bloomberg Television.

The data “may make it more likely that they go 25 basis points rather than 50 basis points” at the February and March meetings, he said.

Looking ahead, central bank officials see the unemployment rate rising by about a full percentage point this year, while many other economists predict the US will slip into a recession.