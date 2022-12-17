US GDP, RBI minutes & IPOs among 8 things that will drive D-St this week

Domestic equity markets settled with big drops on Friday as the benchmark indices plunged sharply in the last two sessions on the back of profit booking after feeble global cues.

Benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and Nifty50 – shed over one per cent each for the week, whereas midcap and smallcap counters outperformed the larger peers. Fear gauge India VIX spiked more than two per cent for the week.

On a sectoral front, Consumer Durable sector was the biggest laggard, followed by sharp fall in IT, realty, FMCG and media counters. Only, Infra, telecom and oil & gas stocks were the only gainers.

Ajit Mishra, VP- Technical Research, Broking said that markets shed over a percent for the second consecutive week, tracking weak global cues.

“The tone was positive in the first three sessions however the profit taking in the final sessions engulfed all the gains and pushed the index into the red,” he added.

As the year 2022 is nearing to the end and holiday season in the global markets is set to kick off, Indian markets will be looking for domestic cues for the action in the absence of key global cues from the markets across the globe.

Here are the eight key factors that may steer the market going ahead:

US GDP data

The US, which is the largest and biggest economy in the world, will announce its GDP numbers for the third quarter (July to September) 2022 period in the upcoming week. The GDP numbers will give more cues to the investors across the globe about future rate hikes, global growth outlook, recession fears and more.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. It is the broadest measure of economic activity and the primary indicator of the economy’s health.

RBI minutes of meeting

The Reserve (RBI) will release its minutes of meeting for the latest bi-monthly policy meeting review, which will guide the markets about the future course of action for the rate hikes, along with the views of MPC members.

The Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are a detailed record of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy setting meeting, containing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced the decision on where to set interest rates.

Rupee Movement

The rupee pared almost flat at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday supported by falling crude oil prices and forex inflows amid concerns over rising interest rates and inflation. However, it hit 82.89 to a dollar as heavy selling pressure in the equities and a strong greenback overseas weighed on the rupee sentiment against the greenback.

Rupee opened on a flat note but is marginally under pressure after central bank policy statements, Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, , said.

Weakness was triggered after tension between Russia and Ukraine escalated, he added. “ECB and the BoE raised rates by 50 bps and raised concerns over inflation. We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to trade sideways.”

FPI flows

Global investors have remained net buyers in the month of December so far. After pouring in about Rs 36,240 crore in the previous month, they bought Indian equities worth Rs 10,555 in the first fortnight of the current month on a net net basis.

The rising global volatility may trigger more selloff in the Indian equity and global funds may take some money off the table. Amid the rising valuations of the Indian markets, the flow of foreign money is likely to be routed in the ‘cheaper’ or the less expensive emerging markets.

Crude oil prices

Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signalled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively.

Global sentiments have taken a turn for the worse as the year-end holiday period approaches. Recessionary fears have resulted in markets eroding across the globe, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, Securities.

Two issues to open

In the upcoming week, two IPOs are set to kick off for subscription for the investors to raise about Rs 2,000 from the primary markets. One issue will kick off on Monday, December 19, followed by the second one on Tuesday, December 20.

The initial stake sale of KFin Technologies will run between December 19-21 as it will sell its shares in the range of Rs 347-366, which is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of about 4.1 crore shares to raise Rs 1,500 crore.

Elin Electronics will follow it, whose issue can be subscribed between December 20-22 in a price band of Rs 234-247. It is looking to raise Rs 475 crore including a fresh offer of Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore.

Three listings await

Three companies are set to make their debut in the upcoming at Dalal Street. Sula Vineyards is likely to make its debut on Thursday, December 22, whereas Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars will be listed at the bourses on Friday, December 23.

Technical Outlook



Technically, Nifty has formed lower top lower bottom on the daily chart, which is a bearish sign for the short term. Index on the daily chart has closed below its 9 & 21 – day exponential moving average and RSI on the other hand has drifted below 50 levels with bearish crossover, said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

“Previous week on the weekly chart Nifty50 formed bearish dark cloud cover candlestick pattern at all time high levels and index continued to drift lower post that,” it added. “In the higher side 18,500 will be the immediate resistance and followed by 18,650 levels.”

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

