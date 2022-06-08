US Establishes Multisectoral forum Americas RISE for Health

The United States Establishes Complementary Mechanisms to Bolster Resiliency of the Hemisphere’s Health Economies and Ecosystems

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Department of Commerce, with the support of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, announces annual multisectoral forum Americas RISE for Health. U.S. Department of State announces government-only Economy and Health Dialogue of the Americas. Together the two mechanisms will bolster resiliency of the hemisphere’s health economies and ecosystems.

Today on the eve of the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez announced the United States will establish complementary mechanisms to bolster resiliency of the hemisphere’s health economies and ecosystems. This announcement represents a first of its kind effort that will focus the region’s governments, private sector and civil society on shared challenges and opportunities to build resilient, inclusive, sustainable, equitable health economies and ecosystems.

Americas RISE for Health, convened by the U.S. Department of Commerce, with the support of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, will harness the collective strengths of the region’s private sector and civil society and partner with the region’s governments to build the hemisphere’s supply chains back to be more resilient, enable digital health solutions to reach underserved populations, accelerate regulatory improvements, reduce trade and investment barriers to health financing, create ethical environments so health economies can thrive, and address other areas of need.

Economy and Health Dialogue of the Americas (EHA), convened by the U.S. Department of State, will establish a series of official sector-only convenings to increase political will and commitments across health and economy sectors necessary to strengthen public health systems in the Americas by initiating collaboration among countries in the region through ministries of foreign affairs, health, economy, trade and with regional expert organizations. The EHA will support the region’s governments to coordinate on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response; identify and leverage best practices in the public sector to include health gap assessments, sustainable health budgeting, and effective service delivery to support economic resilience and recovery; promote anti-corruption practices to increase efficiency; and build more resilient health systems. Working in coordination with the Americas Business Dialogue, the EHA provides a government and member state-only platform to enable governments to assess country-specific concrete actions towards policy reform that would enable greater private sector and civil society participation in the region’s health economies, and investment opportunities.

Coordinating these two mechanisms will link governments with civil and private stakeholders to help meet the Biden-Harris Administration’s objectives of building a resilient hemisphere and bolstering economic resilience and opportunity in the Americas.